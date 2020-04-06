St Marks Fishing Report – April

April is always a great month to fish. There could be a few passing cold fronts to make wind, but the fish will be hungry! It was extra warm in March and water temps quickly climbed into the 70’s. That put fish on the flats early this year.

The trout bite was on fire if you were in the right spot last month. Problem was most of the fish were small. This month should see an increase in size, as the females will start to spawn. Cracking those corks will catch them. Find 3 to 6 foot of water and start cracking! If you are not catching, move the boat. Also, remember we have new trout regulations this year. Check FWC web for details.

Redfish are always a mystery in March, but they should get more predictable this month. Every year, you never know how the redfish bite will play out, but keep checking those rocks and oyster bars. Topwaters should be in full effect with the early water warm up. Walk that dog until, BAM!

The macks are back! Plenty of spanish on the flats and mid bay. Look for bait and go throw some jigs and spoons.

Some folks will find the first cobia of the year. April can be a bit early, but don’t be surprised. Time to carry the bigger spinning rod. Look for pinfish to return to the flats this month. Cobia will eat pinfish!

St Marks Outfitters is wide open, and catching plenty! Call/text/email to book a trip. Spring fishing is Awesome. THANK YOU JESUS

