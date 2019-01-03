St. Marks January Fishing Report

Happy New Year! Every year I am stoked for what new fishing adventures are going to unfold in 2019. The year doesn’t always turn out like we planned. Last year we had 80 inches of summer rain and a hurricane, but there were plenty of fish caught! This month is about building those fish stories for 2019. Look for the light wind days for best results. They could be still and cold or warm just before the next front. Both patterns will catch fish.

Trout should be in the rivers and creeks by January. The flats should be empty. Concentrate on deep patterns inside the rivers. Live shrimp will catch fish, but don’t underestimate a slow bounced jig. Also, slow sinking Mirrodines will catch them. In the creeks, look for fish to hold deep on cold days and rise on the bars on warm days.

January redfish patterns are the same as trout, unless sight-fishing super shallow is your thing. There are some warm flats that will hold fish all winter. Get skinny and move slowly. A well-placed jerk bait will get the bite. The same pattern applies if you are fishing the rocks. The rocks will hold heat. Best days are on an afternoon incoming tide.

Looking forward to plenty of fish in 2019. January will get it all started. St Marks Outfitters will be booking trips this month in between cold fronts, call/text/email if you need to get that first fish of the year!