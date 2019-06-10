St. Marks – June Fishing Report

June is good. May might be the best, but June is good.

It could be hot, but it seems to be more likely to be rainy. The rain will keep water temps down, and fish hungry!

The trout bite was outstanding in May, and should continue in June. Rain will help the trout bite. Cooler water temps and a bit of dirty water is better than clear and hot. Cracking corks worked well last month, and should continue. Use paddletails for lots of trout, and jerkbaits for bigger. The west flats have plenty of fish, and east of the rock garden is getting better.

The redfish are starting to settle down this month. No need for reds to run in schools when there is bait everywhere. Simply means, all points and rocks can hold a few reds. June is a great month for topwater. If you find a bunch of floating grass, switch to jerkbaits and spoons. Work in on the low tides, fish shallow and escape on the high water.

Plenty of spanish macks around. Look for the diving terns working the glass minnows. If you want big macks, move out to 15 feet of water or more. Plenty of four pound fish out deep. Troll dusters at four mph!

Yes, there should be a few cobia around town. There hasn’t been a huge push this year, but they will show in June. Fish the public reefs with a pinfish for best results. This is big rod season. A big spinner with a 6000 sized reel and 30 pound braid is plenty.

Snapper season opens this month! Go find a reef in 40 plus foot of water and catch them! Cut bait will work.

June is good. We have openings this month to go catch fish, and the kids are out of school. Please bring the kids! Plenty of fish to catch! Call/text/email any time of day!