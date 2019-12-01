St. Marks December Fishing Report

St. Marks Outfitters Report

December Fishing in Apalachee Bay

December fishing can be an outstanding month for Apalachee Bay. The water is getting clear, and the fish are concentrated in smaller areas. Yes, there will be plenty of boats fishing the rivers, but the magic will be around the creeks. Also, offshore should be awesome!

Find The Trout Bite in The Creeks

The trout bite has been super on the flats west of the lighthouse. I haven’t seen great numbers, but they have been hungry. By December most fish will move in shallow. Look for the best bite close to shore. Work the flats adjacent to the creeks, and find your ways into the creeks. If it stays warm, the trout will stay aggressive. Fishing with corks and jigs will catch them.

The Redfish Are Here

Redfish are fired up this month! Find them with topwater or bouncing jigs in the creek holes. Look for fish to stay shallow warming on an incoming afternoon tide. It is a great time to sight cast for reds. They will eat jerk baits, bounced within their strike zone. The key is to SLOW down to a crawl, and see them before they see you. It is great winter fun, on a warm day.

River Fishing Tips

If you are fishing the river this month, concentrate on the deep holes for both trout and reds. Live shrimp will work, but slow bounced jigs work too. Remember, keep the river a no wake zone and the fishing will be better for everyone. Anchor up and enjoy a slow incoming or outgoing bite!

Offshore… Grouper is Hot!

Offshore should be AWESOME! You just have to find the calm days. Gag grouper is open! It closes this month, so enjoy the clean water bite. Grab some cut mullet and bucket full of live shrimp and take them for an offshore adventure. All public reefs will hold fish this month.

We made it through another year. THANK YOU JESUS. St Marks Outfitters will be in full catching/guiding mode in 2020! So get ready! Gift certificates are available for Christmas! Call/text/email and we will get them to you, ASAP.

MERRY CHRISTMAS and a BLESSED NEW YEAR

Capt Mike McNamara

St. Marks Outfitters / Coastal Angler Magazine Publisher

