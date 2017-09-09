St Marks, Florida September Fishing Report

September fishing should be awesome! It has been a super rain filled summer, and that has kept the water temperatures lower than normal. That usually means a faster entrance to fall fishing. As the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, the fish get extra hungry!

The trout bite has stayed above normal this summer. With some nice trout being caught shallow, and decent numbers coming from mid water depths. This month look for more trout to get skinny. The creeks will start to produce shrimp, on the outgoing tides. It will also be the month that glass minnows will return to the flats. Keep an eye on the diving birds! Crack those corks and enjoy the fall trout bite!

Fall is redfish season. Those willing to brave the rocks east of the lighthouse will find reds at the creek mouths. Find an incoming tide and ride the tide into the creeks. Throw topwater as much as the floating grass will allow. Too much grass will make you switch to spoons or paddletails. I prefer any paddletail with a bit of gold in the body.

The spanish mackerel and jacks are already pretty thick in the bay, and add some drag sound to your day. They will only get thicker as the month moves along. Keep an eye on the birds working the flats. September is the month to spot the crashing water. Crashing water equals drag sound!

Offshore, there will be a fall cobia run, and all the public reefs will hold fish. Bring the big rod and reel combo. Keep a few pigfish handy. Anchor and sink, or drift the reef areas. Both techniques work. Bring a BIG net for those cobes that are too close to call on the 33 inch minimum size limit.

September will see shorter days, and cooler temperatures. It is transition month in the bay. I am looking forward to excellent fall fishing for the next 75 days. If you need a day on the water, give me call/text/email. Days are filling up fast, but we always do our best to get everyone on the water. The fish will be hungry!