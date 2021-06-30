Capt. Travis Freeman

Hello everyone this is captain Travis M. Freeman, with Steady Fishing Charters fishing out of Everglades City, FL. I’m here to tell you all how good the fishing has been down in SW Florida. So far so good as we get into July and the summer bite has been STEADY! I myself have been targeting permit, cobia and red grouper. The fish have really been on the bite! I’ve been finding more and more fish on the rocky bottom or any kind of structure in the area. Always throwing live bait and soft jerk baits at the fish I’m talking about. As far as inside the 10,000 Islands, fishing is great! The big female snook are all over the near-shores of the Gulf and redfish, seatrout, mangrove snapper, tripletail, Jack crevalle, and Goliath grouper are pretty easy to predict this time of the year. So if your looking for your bucket list trip of a lifetime give us a call and let’s get you out on the water ASAP!

Facebook @steadyfishingcharters

Steadyfishingcharters.com

Steadyfishing@yahoo.com