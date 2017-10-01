Stuart Offshore: Oct. 2017

After an extremely active hurricane season, we are all glad that October has finally made its way back to us. Early fall marks the start of another transition period along the Treasure Coast. As the waters start to cool back down from the upper 80s and low 90s, northwest winds will push dolphin, blackfin tuna, wahoo, and most of all, sailfish back down our coast line. This time of year, especially towards the end of the month and into November, trolling is usually the preferred method of fishing. Four small naked ballyhoo rigged on Mustad ultra-point circle hooks and a bigger bait with a skirt or Scylla Lure rigged on wire is a pretty good go to set up. I strongly recommend pulling at least one dredge teaser if you’re not yet, and I always pull a squid chain for that Off The Chain bite. Weed lines, current edges, and color changes from 90 to 225 feet are typically the best areas to focus on this time of year, but if surface conditions are not visible you can always fall back to trolling or drifting along the reef line and numerous areas with good bottom contour. Bait will typically congregate around these areas, in turn attracting bigger fish. Capt. Bill Shuda’s Homeport Chart #36 is a great way to see which areas are most productive and get a good lay of the land. Bottom fishing this time a year is usually pretty good as well, especially over the last few years. Grouper season is open until January 1 and mutton, mangrove, and lane snapper, along with seabass, will be biting good through the next few months as well. Check out Capt. Rocky’s Stuart area deep sea forecast for a more detailed bottom fishing report. Whatever it is you decide to do this October, I hope it’s extremely successful and your next fishing trip is Off The Chain.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Scott Fawcett

Off the Chain Fishing Charters

Phone: (772) 285-1055

Email: fishscottyf@bellsouth.net

www.offthechainfishing.com