Summertime Snook

Capt. Christina Kraus

Summer fishing is in full swing and the weather is hot! Being a Naples native, I don’t remember a summer being this hot! Giant snook fishing has been the hot bite! With the last few weeks in June being very active. We had the opportunity to fish the Southwest Spring Classic a few weeks ago & what a great family fishing tournament benefiting the CCA (Coastal Conservation Association). We didn’t win but we had an amazing day of fishing! We have been doing so well on the giant snook, the day of the tournament we lost five giants! While it was heartbreaking, we were determined to redeem ourselves! So, for our goal that we have been focusing on the last few weeks is actually landing them. Aaron and I have agreed that to land these giants the right bait is the key. While the right bait may not always be the same, even in the same spot with the same tide situations. You want to have bait that is close to what they’re eating at the moment, whether it be mullet, shiners, pinfish, etc. Next the right tide helps as well; you want to be around when the current is moving, if the water is moving the fish are too. Last but not least, the right tackle. These big girls are smart, you don’t get that big by not beating the odds. You want a strong line, at least 60lb braid. While we have caught them multiple times with less than 60lb, I recommend the stronger line, also your leader is important, you want a good knot with a strong leader and a nice size hook, usually between a 5-7ot hook. We use circle hooks because it makes the release a little easier. Lastly, pay close attention to the mangroves. To date I haven’t seen this many big snook in Naples in years. I think closing the season has been a fast track for these beautiful fish. We are so fortunate to have seen them, let alone catch them and safely release. Want to get out there and see for yourself? Join us for a Charter! Call 239-601-3799 to book your backwater charter today! – Capt. Christina, Artistic Angler Charters