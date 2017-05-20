Sunken Treasures Henderson/Sackets/Chaumont Bay Report

By Capt. Gene Bolton

Fishing is starting to heat up on the Eastern basin. The walleye opener was a pretty decent weekend with some decent catches throughout Black River Bay shimo Bay and Customs Bay. Trolling crankbaits and shallow divers 12 to 25 fow, later in the morning then moving out to the 30 -50 fow running deep-diving crankbaits has been successful and a lot of bigger fish have been landed out there the water temps are warming up very slow which will make great walleye fishing throughout this June.

Brown trout action has heated up along the sands outside of Stoney Creek heading south. Good lake trout action out in the deep water off Stoney point. Browns are taking a mix of spoons and lake trout are taking cowbell Spin and glow and peanut Riggs. Extremely large lake trout or coming out early this year and should heat up as the thermocline sets up. Perch fishing has been really good throughout shimo Bay and out of Henderson Bay and Sackets Harbor as well Big Jack perch being caught over deeper water 15 to 25 feet as well as out 30 to 40 feet. Some decent pike fishing taking place along with the walleye fishing and good size northerns along with the walleye fishing. Congrats to the “Catfish Hunter” Eric Scordo for breaking the NYS Catfish record on Chaumont Bay in May.