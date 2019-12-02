Sunshine, Crowder Bros. transforming the American ‘hardware store’

Customers have certain expectation for what they’ll find in a “hardware store.”

It’s where they shop for power tools, hand tools, electrical and plumbing supplies, lawn and garden products, lightbulbs, locks and chains. The traditional “hardware store” of yesteryear was a place where people visited to buy hammers, saws, paint and other items for DIY projects around the house. Sunshine Ace Hardware and Crowder Bros. Ace Hardware, however, broke the mold and have redefined the American hardware store heading into 2020. The modern-day hardware store still features traditional tools and machinery, but also carries a wide selection of fishing gear, holiday decorations, clothing, sunglasses, kitchen utensils, lamps, gameday snacks, pet food and cleaning products. The stores are just as appealing to women as they are to men, and just as relevant to the professional contractor as they are to DIYer and novice homeowners.

Many customers are surprised to learn that Sunshine Ace and Crowder Bros. Ace stores feature an extensive gift selection that includes scented candles, perfume and cologne, bath soap, picture frames, artwork, wine glasses, tchotchkes, kitchen towels and more. Crowder’s Gifts & Gadgets in Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch took the gift-buying experience to the next level, filling entire stores with holiday decorations, jewelry, brand-name clothing and accessories, home décor, designer handbags and totes, glassware, beauty supplies, fudge and other unique gifts.

As gift-giving season kicks into high gear, the friendly associates at Sunshine Ace and Crowder Bros. Ace have been busy helping customers find that elusive perfect gift for their spouses, co-workers and friends. Here are some non-hardware items that are flying off the shelves this season:

Barbecue grills: Weber, Traeger and Big Green Egg are top-of-the-industry grills that put the sizzle into any grillmaster’s weekend cookout. Stores also sell accessories like grill covers, utensils, sauces and rubs, and as a bonus, Sunshine Ace and Crowder Bros. Ace offer free assembly and delivery on all grills.

Sunglasses: Costa’s polarized sunglasses protect eyes from harmful UV rays and eliminate glare, key’s under Florida’s blazing sunshine, while also making a statement of serious style.

Coolers: YETI is the clear leader when it comes to keeping items cool, and its coolers, tumblers, buckets and ice blocks continue to draw five-star reviews.

Clothing: Columbia Sportswear offers a full selection of active lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories for the nature enthusiast who appreciates spending time in the Florida outdoors.

Fishing gear: Accurate, Daiwa, G Loomis, Penn, Shimano, St. Croix, Star and Van Staal are among the most-popular brands of fishing rods and reels perfect for saltwater, freshwater, deep sea and fly-fishing.

Despite having so much under one roof, customers at Sunshine Ace and Crowder Bros. Ace are never left to fend for themselves, as often is the case with big-box stores. Our helpful associates are never more than an aisle or two away.