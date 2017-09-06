Surf and Pier

This summer has been a little different as far as water temperature goes. We had a thermocline in early August but it is gone now. So it has been up and down this summer.

Its all about the mullet run. It will be in full swing this month. With that everything that eats mullet will also be in the surf. Bluefish, Redfish, Tarpon, Trout, Flounder, and Sharks all cruise the bar looking for mullet. The inlets always attract Redfish during the fall. During the mullet run the Redfish action is at its best. You don’t have to be in an inlet just within 500yds of one. My favorite rig is a heavy duty fish finder or sinker slider rig. Tie it with 100lb mono and end it with a 5/0 to 7/0 circle hook. The reason for the 100lb mono is Bluefish and Tarpon. Tip this with a 4” to 6” mullet or a half of a Blue crab. Cast this to a near shore deep slough or just on the outside of the sand bar. Hang on and enjoy fight!

On our piers the Kingfish and Jack Crevalle action has been good and steady. This month will produce great catches of big redfish, Blues, Sharks, Flounder, and Trout. The key will be netting the right size mullet. You can also count on good catches of whiting and Pompano along the sand bar. Enjoy the feeding frenzy. This maybe the best bite of the year!