By Joe Sheaffer

Spring is here. The Gulf is warming and the surf is churning. One of the most enjoyable ways to fish is along our beautiful beaches. The beaches that stretch along SW Florida are not only beautiful, but at any given time are home to many different species of fish. All types of angling opportunities exist, such as sitting and waiting with surf rods for cruising fish, fly fishing, shark fishing or just strolling along sight fishing the surf for meandering fish. Fishing along the surf can entail much effort, pushing or pulling a cart full of equipment for the day. Fishing for a couple of hours with a rod, carrying a backpack with a few lures and tackle is a simple way to enjoy the day. As I mentioned, there is a huge variety of species that spend time along our beaches. Snook, tarpon, sharks, pompano, mackerel, flounder and whiting to name just a few. The opportunities are basically endless and your efforts most often will be rewarded with success. You may catch a few fish for the table or be blessed to hook up with a fish of a lifetime.

A few things to consider when planning a day or days of beach fishing: check the weather and tides; as it gets warmer the weather can change quickly with strong storms developing. Week days tend to be less crowded. If the only days that work for you are weekends, go early or later in the evening. The beaches will definitely be a little less busy during those times. Prepare for the heat even though the beaches can be cooler during the day, you still need to take care of yourself. Make sure you have plenty of water, sunscreen and appropriate clothing for protection. Be prepared, make sure you have plenty of equipment, terminal tackle, lures, bait and a cooler if you intend on keeping a few fish. Check up on the latest FWC License and Regulations for the areas you are fishing. Get out there and enjoy the beautiful beaches and fishing adventures that exist along the surf. Good luck and keep casting!