by Capt. Christina Kraus

Memorial day this year we spent like most other days, fishing of course. Tarpon have been running the beaches out front of the passes and the juvenile tarpon bite has been on fire in the backwaters as well. On a trip to one of our spots, Aaron and I landed two tarpon, jumped a few more, and we ended up catching a small bull shark that had someone’s old line wrapped around his tail and dorsal fin. He was struggling, but once we cut the baby shark free and got him back in the water he seemed to be doing better. I know it’s not always easy to get your line back especially if it breaks, but for the good of the fish always try and cut your line as short as possible if you are unable to remove your hook without further injury.

Last month we had a surprise opportunity to fish the Naples Inshore Offshore Wars, Courtesy of Marlo Kersey of MVP Realty. For inshore our goal was biggest total inches for a snook and a redfish. We got a small redfish and we saw a lot of oversized snook, but we could not get them to eat, even with throwing all kinds of live and cut bait. The Calcutta was for the smallest snook and we have been getting lots of the smaller ones, so I decided to enter. We ended up winning the Calcutta for smallest snook, at almost 12 inches. So exciting to have placed 1st in our last tournament, then winning the Calcutta in the Inshore Offshore Wars.

