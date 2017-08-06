Suwannee Offshore

Whew, where has the time gone? We have been so busy “Diggin’ Reel Deep” here at Big Bend Adventures, that we lost all track of time. July has been great to us! Each and every time we have ventured out, the red snapper have “dove” into the boat! We have calls non-stop to book trips for our always awesome clients, to earn their keep in absolutely no time, and not have the frustration of releasing a dying fish. Grouper have substantially picked up! Finally, able to land. and limit-out on keeper red and gag grouper, is “Reely” amazing! One of our most recent extreme trips, produced some big beauties among the normal, but also important, vermilion, porgy, and mangrove, including a 16 pound snapper, 18 pound red grouper, 18 pound gag grouper, and a whopper gag, weighing in at 28 beautiful pounds of pure natural bliss!!! Live bait, squid and cut bait, all had their moments of enticing these guys! As our “slogan” says it all plain and simple, “Diggin’ Reel Deep”!!! At 110+ miles and 150 to 200 foot of water, is where we are “Diggin Reel Deep” for these monsters. It’s nice to be able to take an anticipating group out there to practically load up on your grouper in 30 minutes to an hour, but then it hits me–its only 6 pm and you have clients paying for an overnight trip, and you have to rearrange some coolers and fish to make enough room for the night!!! But who could complain about that!? It’s nice to always consider the possibilities and plan ahead. Speaking of planning–it’s pertinent to make sure that you have all the proper safety equipment, stay on top of the weather forecasts (even though you do get surprised), and always practice safe boating. It makes the entire boating experience, when boaters are aware, alert, and courteous for themselves and others!!! So please be safe, be smart, and ENJOY!!! Get in touch with us if you would like to experience “Diggin’ Reel Deep” for yourself. Catch Ya next month!!!!

Capt.David Bickel

bigbendadventures@gmail.com