SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY

Hey there folks; the summer vacation has come and gone, and just like last year, the fish have really turned on. The redfish bite has been awesome the last couple days. Just about everyday, we have caught some nice keepers. We are catching most of them on cut mullet, fished right on the bottom. The fish are biting on both the incoming and outgoing tide. There is tons of bait around the oyster bars, and when the fish are active, you will see them striking at the bait. Then, all you need to do is set up, and get your baits in the water. We have also been catching some nice snook, while redfishing around the oyster bars and sandy holes. Most of them are over the slot size, but there are some slot fish showing up. This year make sure you get your snook permit because they are great table fare. They also seem to be where there is a lot of moving current.

The trout bite is still slow, but should be turning on anytime, with the water temps. starting to cool down. They will slowly start moving back to the flats around the islands. We will still be using the Double X Tackles B52 super sounder with a 1/4 oz Jim’s jig beneath it. The color will depend on the water color. My favorites are the Saltwater Assassin’s Green Moon and Stinky Pink. They have a fairly new color, called Orange Glow, and it seems to be working great in stained water.

Well folks I just want to encourage y’all to still get on the water any chance you get, because it’s an awesome time of year. Hope this has helped y’all out, and as always, get outside and enjoy what God has made for us!

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

Capt. Jimbo Keith

352-535-5083