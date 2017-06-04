SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY JUNE

SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY

Hey there folks, I hope y’all are staying cool enough in this Summertime heat. The water temp is now well into the 80s and all species of fish have moved into the inshore waters.

The trout bite is still pretty good on the inshore flats in the 3 to 5 foot range, with some already out in the 10 foot range as well. The standard B52 cork with the Bass Assassin Lures sea shad tail beneath it, is working around the shallower flats. Out on the deeper flats, we remove the cork and just use a 1/4 or 3/8 oz jig with the same sea shad tail. Color is usually chosen by the fish. One quick rule of thumb I use, is everybody throws a different color till we see what they want on the particular day!

The redfish bite is still steady right now, but should be picking up towards the end of the month. Cut mullet or lady fish is still the most effective bait, while being fished on the bottom around the oyster bars.

Cobia have also moved in on the channel markers, and any structure that’s holding bait. There are also a few of them seen cruising the flats. Live pin fish, fished beneath a cork or free lined, is the most effective way the catch them. Most people like to anchor-up and use a chum block to draw in the bait and predator fish. Be watching with a good set of polarized glasses, because they will cruise right up to the boat sometimes, and if you have a rod ready to pitch a live pinfish to him. In most circumstances, they will eat it pretty quick.

Tarpon have also showed up in the slews between the keys. Even a few schools have been seen rolling early in the morning. If you are interested in catching one, now is a great time to do so. Drifting live pinfish, or a live mullet behind the boat seems to work great.

Well folks, I hope this has help y’all out this month, and as always, get outside and enjoy what God has made for us.

