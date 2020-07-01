SWFL Freshwater Scene

Capt. Roan zumFelde

My least favorite month for Freshwater Bass Fishing!

Let’s do something much more enjoyable- Dolphin-Dorado-Mahi Mahi!

Without a doubt one of my all-time favorite species to chase on light Tackle and Fly is Dolphin. There just isn’t a fish that is more acrobatic, hard charging, and will readily eat just about any fly or jig you throw at them. When either chasing them on the East Coast, Fl. Keys or Gulf of Mexico, you do not need anything out of the ordinary most of the time, and most of the fish can be caught on a standard nine foot, eight weight, fly rod, 20lb Class, 40-60lb. shock leader and a good fly reel with at least 200-250 yards of backing and a good drag. (Smooth Drag Important) I will usually bring a ten weight along just in case you find some big-uns. For spinning rods choose a 7 to 7’6 medium heavy rod with 30lb braid and 40-60lb Leader. Try our Jig of the Month- they wreck them. For flies, stick with larger streamer patterns like deceivers or synthetic baitfish, synthetics are more user friendly because they shed water easier when casting. I also like to have a popper tied on a backup rod since a top water strike from these guys can be just vicious.

Now the important part; with all that ocean and gulf water how do we fish for them? Many will troll them up with rigged ballyhoo or trolling lures, hook a fish bring close to the boat, and then cast to the rest of the school. It works but this is not really my preferred way when targeting dolphin on light tackle. I love to run and gun for these critters, looking for frigate birds or flotsam like wood pallets or a well pronounced weed line and when we see something that looks fishy, position your angler in the front of the boat with fishing rod at the ready and literally sight cast to them. Now you can do this with either fly/spin or with both spin and fly in two anglers hands. The latter preferred since you always have a backup. It will amaze you if you keep a watchful eye and pay close attention how you will start picking out the fish. Now the boat driver is an integral part of this equation. If he is in a tower he can point you in the direction of the fish or if you see a fish he will need to slow the boat for a cast. The last, but not least, most important rod is to set a high speed lure in a shotgun or center position off the back of the boat a few 100 feet behind the boat. I cannot tell you how many times this rod gets slammed by big dolphin, wahoo, tuna and even billfish. Good luck! Try it out and try something different for July.

Come visit Mike and me at Mike’s Bait house and Indian Pass Outfitters on Danford Street, next to Bayview Park in Naples and we can talk fishing. We carry a full line of tackle including: fly fishing needs and both saltwater and freshwater gear, food, drink, and bait. Thanks and good fishing. Roan z

If you want to contact Capt. Roan z for a freshwater fishing trip or ask any fishing questions he can be contacted at the Shop: 239-775-2248 or Cell: 239-269-4426

Mike’s Bait House · Indian Pass Outfitters

www.indianpassoutfitters.com · www.mikesbaithouse.com