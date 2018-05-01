SWFL’s Freshwater Scene

by Capt. Roan zumFelde

May is here and this means the start of the summer heat and tougher conditions for you intrepid bass anglers out there. Not impossible but certainly a little more difficult. Long days of catching fish are going to have to be shortened to early morning and evening fishing forays, either into the Glades or on the lakes of Southwest Florida. If the weather cooperates then fishing should still be pretty good. Much of the bass spawning for the year should be over with the exception of Okeechobee. The bluegills will also be on the beds and this can lead to great action on the fly rod. The other benefit of the heat in May is it should really turn on the peacock bass in the canals. They will become more ravenous as the water heats up and should be easier to get to bite the fly or small jig. This should continue strong until the summer rains pour water into the canals.

Lake Okeechobee in May can be an excellent month to fish the lake. Fish are usually available to all anglers including the intrepid fly fishers since there is a great chance the water levels are going to be at their lowest all year. This should really bring the Rim Ditch Canals into play and make it easier for you to find the bluegill and shell cracker beds that the big bass should be patrolling for an easy meal. Fly-rodders, this is the time of the year when you can really smoke some fish on the lake. They should be in the right places for you to catch them and if you fish early and late, you just might get a fish of a lifetime this month. Capt. Jo Gene Holloway believes that this is one of the best months to fish the lake. Some bass are still going to be bedding and with the water levels dropping they should be more accessible. Find scattered cover if you can, with all the herbaciding that is going on this might be a little more difficult than you may think. Most importantly he emphatically states get out there early.

Trafford Fishing has been a little disappointing this year so far. Bass catches have been very hit and miss for April and I am not sure it will be any better for May. Wind may have been a contributor, stirring up the lake some as it is a fairly shallow lake and the water levels are low. I am not saying that the lake is not worth fishing. The reports I am getting are sporadic with some good days and some great reports but, also slow days. On the brighter side the bream and bluegill fishing on fly rods should be excellent this month. Just find the bedding areas and it should be fast and furious action. (They bed on the new moon and full moon.)

The Everglades Canals are coming off a great month, lots of 100 and 200 fish days with a good amount of larger bass this year. The fishing should still be very good through May with lower water levels and great cichlid action. Bass will be more likely to bite early in the mornings or late, late, in the afternoons, but I prefer the mornings. Poppers should rule this month in the canals. Work them slow for cichlids and faster for bass and peacock bass. There are some reports of peacock bass being caught a little further over on the I-75 Ramps, I usually fish marker 41, but the next one over has seen some peacock action.

