Syracuse Area Stream Report

By Peter Geremski

It’s that time of year when folks of all ages are actively engaging in summer fun. And we usually see that take the form of a vacation with friends and family. Yet, that vacation time off is usually required and we must return to our homes, to answer the daily grind of work. The folks of the Syracuse area, usually feel they need a boat and/or camp to enjoy summer fishing. I have a solution for you to get your “fix” outside of the necessary vacation/weekend planning it usually requires. Trout fishing the productive Syracuse area streams during this 2017 season will not let you down. The best part about it is that an angler can break away from his/her busy schedule and squeeze in 1-3 hours of satisfying trout catching experience just practically minutes from home.

This year’s rainfall, occurring in heavy doses, during the Spring and Summer months in CNY has kept a brisk and hearty flow to CNY’s excellent and popular trout streams. As an avid trout fisherman in Upstate New York, I have not found it necessary to drive out of the Syracuse area, where I live, to experience highly productive and exciting trout angling. The spring fed limestone creeks of Onondaga, Madison, and Cortland counties are typically (significantly) lower by the middle of June after the settling of winter run-off and April rains. This Summer if there were any complaints I’ve had, it was about the frequent swelling with high, muddy conditions after major rain storms. All in all, a day or two of sunshine and/or heat after major rains, even in the midst of relatively higher, murky flows have been a beautifully surprising recipe for frequent catches, and at times, surprisingly healthy sized trout.

My stream time has been almost completely marked by the use of spinners and plugs (i.e. rapalas). My preference for fishing artificial lures has allowed me the enjoyment of great strike action. This has proven to be especially true in stream sections marked for catch and release/artificial lures only. Skaneateles Creek is almost the epitome of CNY rainbow trout waters that are highly populated with healthy sized rainbows and browns, primarily. Of course, this is due to much less pressure because natural baits (worms, minnows) re forbidden within most of its flow. Also, the Skaneateles Lake locale usually attracts more boat fishermen in the Summer months. The streams I enjoy most are Ninemile Creek and Skaneateles Creek on the west side of Syracuse, and Chittenango, Butternut, and Limestone Creeks on the east side.

When conditions are clear, yet still running full and swift; I’ve had great results on gold blade (#4-6) black body Panther Martins. When conditions of heavy rains seemed, in my mind, to make trout fishing futile with higher murky conditions; I’ve come to defy them with f5/f7 silver Rapala plugs, proving good results. Also, Mepps (#2 or bigger) and Panther Martins (#4-6) silver blades have worked well. It is important to note and encourage CNY creek anglers to equip themselves with light or ultra-light spinning rigs with 2-4 lb. test line. This general set up not only allows for one to navigate overhanging trees and brush typical of our streams easier but also to prevent spooking hypersensitive trout and allowing a more challenging landing experience.