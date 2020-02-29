Naples Take A Soldier Fishing is a 501c3 non-profit event that benefits our active duty service members. Each year more than 130 troops enjoy a 3-day event full of fishing and fun while being housed at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. 65+ local captains come together donating their knowledge, fuel, and equipment to take our American heroes fishing!

Throughout the year, many fundraisers such as bowling, golf, and restaurant nights are held. The money raised from these fundraisers, personal donations, and local business donations go directly to our September event, making it a completely free event for the men and women who serve our country. Entertainment, transportation, and awards for our troops are funded by these donations. Without the sponsors we have, this event would not be possible. Our board is 100% volunteer, comprised of local individuals who care deeply about our country and the men and women who put themselves in harm’s way to defend the freedoms we cherish in America.

Be sure to mark your calendars for September 12th, 2020. This is a day you do not want to miss! Come down to Hamilton Harbor Yacht Club in Naples to support our troops as they bring in their big catches for the live weigh in!

For more information, please visit naplestakeasoldierfishing.com

