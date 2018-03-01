I Like It When You Talk Turkey to Me

By Misty Wells

Turkey season is quickly approaching and these are some need to know “what not to do tips”. We read a lot about ways to land that Gobbler but there are some common mistakes that us hunters make that change the game. Don’t choose a weak spot to sit, a place that makes it difficult for the Gobbler to reach you. If your turkey has to cross a river, creek bed or make it through some ticket there is a good chance he isn’t going to show. Put yourself in his tracks, would you go that way or would you choose an easier route? You can call all you want but sometimes they are going to stop dead in their tracks in front of obstacles. Coverage, you really need to think about blending in, a huge mistake hunters make is not making themselves invisible. Position yourself to stay out the sunlight, move into the shadows and create some type of fortress around you with some broken branches, their eyesight is very keen.

Overcalling, I have the Best Turkey callers on my radio show and they always caution against overcalling. Think about it like this, if you really like a girl or guy but you call them 10 times a day, pretty sure you are not going to land that bird either. You also need to have a few different types of calls as well, don’t be a “one trick pony”. You don’t know the type of hen your Gobbler is going after that day she may be sweet and low or high pitched and fast. The only way you are going to get better at your calls is to practice, practice and practice. Sit around with your buddies and bust out some calls over a few colds ones, that’s how I do it. You might be hearing that Turkey all morning but he won’t seem to come your way so you decide to “walk and stalk”. I’m not saying never do that but you better be sure the time is right and you have judged your distance correctly. Think about it like this, a Turkey’s eye sight is just like a Deer’s nose and if you push to fast you are going to get busted. Hunters remember the things you did when you landed that bird and some of the things you did when you did not bring home that prize to make every hunt even better.

Misty Wells Host of “Let’s Take it Outside” TV show & National Radio show, Outdoor Pro –Writer & Adventure Tournament Director & Guide for Fishing & Hunting trips. Founder of “A Reel Future” a non-profit organization devoted to sharing knowledge & passion of fishing and the great outdoors to foster kids Statewide. Show info or be a guest go to www.mistywells.com