Capt. Neil Eisner

I was asked to write something about tarpon fishing, so I contacted longtime friend Captain Mark Combs. Capt. Combs is regarded as one of the best tarpon anglers in this area. He was named angler of the year twice by Ft. Myers Beach Tarpon Hunters Club for most tarpon caught and released and twice for most tarpon caught and released on light tackle 20# test or less. I asked Capt. Mark if he would share some of his secrets and he agreed. He uses a 5/0 circle hook with live bait and an 8/0 for bottom fishing dead baits. The leader is an 80-pound test but he said if the fishing is slow he moves it down to 60-pound test. He likes 40-pound braid on his spinning reel and 80-pound mono on his conventional reels. The rods are medium to a heavy rod, 7 foot for spinning reels and 8 foot with conventional reels. I then asked about his bait of choice. Thread herring and shade work best for your live bait and catfish, ladyfish, shad when your bottom fishing. Mark sits up in his tower looking over the water. He’s looking for a splash in the water or a fish rolling. When he spots that it won’t be long before it’s fish on. Once the fish are spotted he gets in front of the school and drifts letting the tarpon come to him. If the fish are just milling around, Capt. Mark will anchor up, and start to chum. He’ll use a 3/4 oz weight and fishes the bottom. He noted he might put out as many as ten rods “it’s old school fishing” they don’t do that anymore he said. Cape Coral and Ft Myers Beach have fine tarpon clubs. So, join up. They love to help beginners.

Want to learn more, email or call me.

I’m your captain.

Neil Eisner

Captneileisner@gmail.com

239-860-4242