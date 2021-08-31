Capt. Chad Carney

Most technical divers are wreck & cave divers that dive with overhead restrictions at depths below 130’. Their gear & techniques are specific for a sport, very different from that of spearos. Spearfishers avoid overhead caves & wrecks, but sure depth lures us to big quality fish! In 1993 I took a nitrox class in an on-land sink hole. 1994 brought my Nitrox Instructor certification by TDI VP Mitch Skaggs, who is a spearo! We shot a bunch of fish in the Middle Grounds to 130’ on nitrox which gives you more time safely. We used leaner nitrox out to 150’, which is Advanced Nitrox & Decompression with stage deco bottles. Big groupers & snappers were plentiful!

Technical dive computers came in the late 90’s and fit with my Technical Instructor certifications of Advanced Nitrox, Decompression Procedures & Extended Range out to the Gulf’s 30 Fathom Line, 150’-180’. We dove great sites with my 36’ sportfish/dive boat on long weekends. After that we won the 2000 St. Pete Open with two 80-plus# groupers, red snappers & big hogs, I wrote an article about it in Spearfishing Magazine, titled “Technical Spearfishing.”

180-ft+ creates a serious narcosis problem. In 2001 I took TDI Trimix Instructor Joe Odom offshore along with my buddy Dan MacMahon, for our TDI Trimix certifications (& my Instructor cert.) Trimix is a mix of O2, Helium & reduced Nitrogen, which keeps you razor sharp compared to deep diving without He. Dan lead with a 90 plus# carbo, but I found a honey hole & a huge fish – it took 3 shots to kill & drag out a 127# black/carbo! My next article in Spearfishing Magazine, title “Technical Spearfishing II.”

Technical Spearfishing Tips:

* A quote I’ve used for years: “Keep your gas in your tank & out of your body… unless fish are going on your stringer!”

Streamline your gear. “Everything you need, nothing you don’t.” No double tanks or giant BC needed.

See gear pic. It’s a steel 120 cf tank with a dual DIN valves & 30 cf DIN deco bottle, & 3 DIN regulators. A hose-less computer & a back up. The BC was designed for spearos, it’s a sleek & tough Zeagle Stiletto.

* Get the lead out. Check buoyancy at dives end safety stop, especially after suit or gear change. Excess weight makes your BC larger & changes your trim, wasting more power to move through the water. Use your gun butt to push off before kicking (avoids clouding the bottom) & load your gun, fish stringing & knifing, high off the bottom.

* Hang high… shallower water is your friend & fish won’t see you up there. Hit the deepest spots first and save the shallow areas last, to prevent gas loading.

* Dive like you’re in molasses. Slow everything down, your breathing will follow and your fluid motion won’t scare fish. (Only bolt after a shot to pounce on prey.)

* Use performance regulators and keep them tuned. I like dual control 2nd stages, de-tune the cracking effort and venturi when it’s a spare & open up only your primary.

Get long freedive fins, they have overdrive cruise speed with little effort, great for scuba & plastic blades are cheap & durable if you kick bottom.

Get in shape. I exercise swim without my arms, just scissor kicking, to build muscles and stamina. You don’t need a big pool for this swim style.

* Spearfishers that want to dive deep should get technical training from a spearo instructor, not a cave or wreck instructor.

Shoot straight! Capt Chad

