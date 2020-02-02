Capt. James Vadas

It was a cold, windy day on Anna Maria Island. 50° may not seem cold to everybody, but when you’re unhooking fish and the fish feels warmer than the air blowing past me, it’s officially cold! I have witnessed more than one of those sudden cold snaps drive the fish to start chewing like crazy! Everyone brave enough to endure the cold front were focusing their fishing efforts on the docks that were out of the wind. They were able to stay warm and catch some really amazing fish.

On a particular half day charter the anglers were able to catch a red drum, black drum, flounder, and sheepshead all from the same spot. They were using live shrimp for bait, which I usually rip them in half and thread the piece onto a 1/4-ounce jig head. This weighted hook makes casting around docks a breeze, especially when it’s windy. After the wind calmed down a bit we fished a few near shore reefs and wrecks catching some Spanish mackerel and grouper with those same ¼-ounce jig head setups. The real fun was fighting a good number of sharks out by Egmont Key. I think everyone on the boat caught two or more sharks using only some cut up ladyfish for bait.

I plan to continue to fish the structures; bridges and seawalls, especially ones covered up with lots of little crabs and barnacles that are exposed during low tide. I always recommend fishing with the flow of the current pulling your bait towards the structure. There will be plenty of tasty sheepshead hanging around these spots for everyone to catch and cook over the next couple of months. Then when the water warms up we will focus more effort to catching some snook and speckled sea trout.

Tight lines and God bless.

Captain James

Living Water Charters

(941) 812-1245

https://www.livingwatercharters.com

https://www.facebook.com/LWCfishing/

https://www.instagram.com/livingwatercharters/