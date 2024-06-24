That’s a Big Ole Bass

Capt. Tom Weaver, who guides on Chesapeake Bay out of Annapolis, Maryland, caught this monster striped bass last Dec. 30 on a fly rod. With a length of 102 centimeters (a little more than 40 inches), IGFA recently adopted the fish as a new fly-caught all-tackle length world record.

Weaver was fishing aboard his boat Miss Jimmy when the fish ate. He battled the big rockfish through a grueling 22-minute fight to bring it onboard for photos and measurements before release.

