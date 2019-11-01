Southwest Florida can easily make claim to the finest and most diverse boating waters in the country, so it stands to reason that it should also be home to one of the very finest boat shows.

The 47th Annual Fort Myers Boat Show, November 21-24, is a showcase of everything boating. Virtually every area dealer, representing more than 130 boat manufacturers will be on hand. Every size and style, from Skiffs to Yachts are displayed on land and in-water in the Ft. Myers City Yacht Basin. Hundreds of accessory exhibits feature everything from engines and electronics to boat lifts, boating services, fishing gear, clothing and just about anything else you might need on the water.

Not only is this the most complete display of boats and boating products on Florida’s West Coast, it is also one of the most beautiful settings for a show in the country. Located in downtown Ft. Myers on the Caloosahatchee River, exhibits wind through Centennial Park along the river and Edwards Drive to the City Yacht Basin. “We are very lucky to be a part of Ft. Myers’ developing Historic District,” says Show Manager Kyle Good. “Whether you are in the market for a boat, looking to repower or upgrade your current boat, or just want to see what’s new, you will find what you are looking for at this show.”

Plan to spend the day. Not only for the boats and boating products, but also to enjoy downtown Ft. Myers. There are a variety of popular restaurants and bars a block away from the show. Come early, enjoy the show, take a break downtown for lunch and head back to the show. You can’t see it all in a couple of hours, particularly if you want to take advantage of fishing seminars and all the other boating information displays you will find.

Coastal Angler Magazine is sponsoring this year’s fishing seminars. Local guides and experts will present a variety of seminars through the day and will be on hand to answer your questions and just talk fishing. Many boating organizations, including the Lee County Marine Task Force, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the U.S. Power Squadron and more will be on hand with all kinds of boating safety and how-to information.

This is a big show, be sure to wear your walking shoes. Unlike other big shows, however, getting there is a breeze if you simply take advantage of the convenient remote parking. Follow the signs to parking on 1st Street & Altamont, 1/3 of a mile west of the show entrance (on the river, one block north of McGregor). Parking is only $5.00 and a two minute free shuttle ride will bring you right to the show entrance. “Our main show entrance is on the west edge of Centennial Park, said Good. “There is downtown parking available, but visitors will have to walk several blocks to enter the show. It is much more convenient to take advantage of the shuttle from the 1st Street lot”.