Get ready for some Fly Fishing!

Anglers from across the Southeast are waiting for the unofficial opening of the 2019 season: the Atlanta Fly Fishing Show, Feb. 1-2 at the Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.

The show will feature a tribute ceremony to the late fly fishing icon Lefty Kreh plus demonstrations and audio/visual presentations each hour together with wall-to-wall displays of the newest rods, reels, lines, boots, waders, clothing and flies.

In addition to tackle, lodges and exotic destinations, show visitors can view continuous fly tying demonstrations, how-to seminars and presentations ranging from Fly Fishing the Carolinas to Dorado in the Bolivian Jungle to Blue Marlin on a fly.

Seminars include those on striped bass with Henry Cowan to Fly Fishing for Bass Top to Bottom. Casting demonstrations are scheduled by Gary Borger, Bob Clouser, Landon Mayer, Brian O’Keefe and George Daniel among others.

Featured fly tiers include Ed Engle, Mayer, Cowan, Clouser, Borger and Dave Whitlock.

Now offering a Women’s Seminar with Heather Hodson!

For the first time at the Atlanta Fly Fishing Show, the Women’s Showcase offers a women’s seminar on Saturday from 10-4 with presentations by Heather Hodson of United Women on the Fly; Maurrie Sussman, Sister Number One of Sisters on the Fly; Emily Mauri of Bullsugar; Jen Ripple of DUN Magazine and others.

The southeast premiere of the 2019 Fly Fishing Film Festival will be held Friday at 6:30. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Fly Fishing Show admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two days. Children 5 and under are free as are Boy and Girl Scouts under 16 in uniform. Children 6 to 12 are $5. Active military with an ID is $10.

For more information, visit www.FlyFishingShow.com or call (814) 443-3638.