The Cold Fronts Have Started

By: Capt. Greg Poland

Although the cold fronts have been coming through, the fishing has been on fire in the backcountry and Everglades National Park. Our charters have been catching a great deal of redfish and snook and the weather has just been incredible. This is a great time of the year to get out on the water and honestly all you need is a spinning rod and a live shrimp. I like to use a 7ft medium action spinner spooled with 15lb braded line a fluorocarbon leader about the length of the rod. On the end of the fluorocarbon, I’ll tie a jighead or a circle hook depending on the spot we are fishing in and hook a shrimp through the head right in front of the black spot. We’ll be fishing around the mangrove islands in the backcountry or around the bridges. If you are looking for more action this is the time of the year to head out into the Gulf of Mexico with a well full of pilchards or live shrimp and a few boxes of chum. I must say the mackerel fishing can get crazy and I enjoy when we get them chummed up behind the boat and I can give a client a fly rod, sometimes they get so plentiful that we even go to using a popper just to watch the Macks skyrocket out of the water! Stop at your local tackle shop as most will have a selection of flys and can show you what you need for this style of fishing. I recently picked up a 10wt florid and the owner was showing me some flys he had been having great success with. While you are out on the mackerel grounds always remember to keep a larger spinner ready with a jig or live bait ready as often times a cobia or kingfish might just show up in your slick. I have a few open dates if you would like to get out on the water together for a trip and catch some fish together.