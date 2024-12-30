The Dawn of a New Year

By: Jessica Hendrie

As we welcome 2025, the promise of a new year brings excitement for anglers all over. A fresh opportunity to dream big, and fish big! Fishing offers more than a pastime. It’s a reset button, a chance to disconnect from the noise of daily life and reconnect to what really matters to us. The ride out, the thrill of all it brings and the satisfaction of a successful catch. As we look ahead into our 2025 fishing adventures, it’s time to set some fish-inspired resolutions. Maybe this year, target new species, upgrade your gear, or finally plan that bucket list fishing trip. There’s also a great opportunity to reflect on past successes and learn from the ones that got away. The beauty of this, fishing that is, is timelessness. Whether you’re casting off a pier or a boat or just dreaming, every moment holds the potential for a memory. This year, I challenge you to take a moment to appreciate the waters you fish and really reflect on the beauty of it. The fish, the scenery, the location, every detail. There’s something so special in what we do. So, here’s to tight lines and peaceful waters ahead in the new year. May 2025 bring you trophy catches, memorable fishing trips, yummy food and so much more. I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving, a very Merry Christmas and a great New Year! Happy fishing!