THE FISHERMAN’S HUT: THE FIRST “NO BAIT” FISHING SHOP COMES TO BRADENTON

The First Dedicated JDM Fishing Tackle & Gear store, specialized in vertical jigging in Southwest Florida is right here in Bradenton! Slow pitch jigging lovers, along with fans of other Japanese sport fishing and vertical jigging techniques will find everything they need at THE FISHERMAN’S HUT. Owners Diogo Yamada and Gisele Riviere are leading this great family activity and bringing their vast knowledge of this sport to the area. Diogo and Gisele both from Brazil, have accumulated more than 15 years of experience in the management of Brazilian Everquest Sports, a company representing renowned Japanese brands of fishing tackle & gear, such as Decoy, Varivas, Meiho Versus, Fisherman, Vanfook, among others. Yamada grew up in a family of sport fishermen and became an expert with hooks, fishing rods and artificial baits. As a teenager he would accompany his father in meetings in Japan with the main suppliers of products. As soon as he graduated from college, he opened his own fishing business in Brazil, Everquest Sports. After many successful years, the couple became motivated to bring their talent to the United States and chose Bradenton, FL for its close proximity to the ocean, rivers, and lakes in the area along with an abundence of avid fishermen. Their recipe for success is to offer quality products, workshops, classes, with local and international expeditions. Yamada loves to share information and says that “fish will eat just about anything as long as the presentation looks right.” How to adapt a rod from speedy jigging to slow pitch jigging. Vertical jigging is not just about catching fish but the sport of it is the most fun. Vertical jigging unites friends, families, entertains. Knowledge of this sport is never enough and Yamada travels to Japan and other international destinations in Asia and Europe several times a year following trade shows, new product launches, and bringing this expertise back to our area. Being one of the pioneers in this sport, he participated in training with the creator of this specialized technique in Japan. Yamada has also fished with legendary Fumiu Suzuki on the island of Okinawa, where he captured the long-awaited Giant Travalli, GT. In Latin America, Yamada represented the Amazon Lord fishing expedition n the Amazon and organized annual expeditions to the paradisiacal island of Robinson Crusoé, in Chile. With a resume like this, we can say that The Fisherman’s Hut will bring this expertise to the area which has yet to be discovered by the American sport fisherman.