The Low Water Blues

By: Ryan Wilson, Owner and Operator of Madison River Fly Fishing Outfitters

Just about every conversation I’ve had with my fellow anglers over the last month or so, has boiled down the sentiment of “We need rain.” As of this writing, North Carolina has (rightfully) postponed or only partially stocked the majority of the Delayed Harvest trout streams and the others are still painfully low and slow. Small wild streams have all but dried up and even larger drainages like the New River seem to just be trickling along.

For anxious anglers, who rode out a tough summer and have been patiently awaiting the Fall bonanza, these kinds of conditions don’t even seem fair. However, I bring tidings of good news. There are still plenty of great fishing opportunities and trout can still be caught in less than ideal conditions. Knowing how to approach and present to these fish will help you catch them, and then proper landing and handling will allow them a chance to survive.

While many aspects of low water will work against you, take advantage of what you can. Low & slow water means less food, less oxygen and less quality habitable space in the river for a trout. For the angler, it means less margin for error on sloppy approach and presentation. On the plus side, fish should be easy to find (or at least rule out where they aren’t), and when they’re concentrated in one spot, it can drive competition for limited food sources.

The arguably most important aspect of low water fishing is approach. Many DH anglers tend to get spoiled on fish that don’t seem to mind human presence. Deep pools with good current and green/blue water make for content fish. Anglers can tramp up to a spot and start casting and the fish will pretty much stick around and continue feeding. This will not work when conditions get tough. You’ll need to borrow your tactics from the wild trout world. Approach slowly and smoothly from downstream. Stop and watch before moving. See what the water and the fish are doing and then develop a plan for how to set up your cast. Fish will spook and shut down quickly, so make your first few casts count. When the bite slows down, stop fishing for a bit and let the pool you’re on rest.

When the water is clear and not moving, it gives your fish more time to find something that he doesn’t like in your offering. You’ll need to get comfortable with small, basic looking flies and light tippet. Fluorocarbon is a must. 6X and 7X can be tough to tie, but if you want the bites, take the time to use it. Fish will still take the colorful eggs and worms that always tend to work, but pair it with a zebra midge or mircro mayfly. Use just enough weight to get it down and the most unobtrusive indicator you have – yarn or a dry fly.

Realize that your first cast will often be your best shot at hooking a fish. Fish will quickly figure out that something is up and will move off and shut down, so take a few extra seconds to game plan your movements. Keep presentation sharp and try to keep your eye on the fly. Many times, waiting for your indicator will be too late, so watch the line, the fly or the fish whenever possible.

These conditions put an extra strain on trout, so after you’ve hooked a fish, it’s very important to handle and release it properly. Land the fish quickly and keep it in the water. Handle it as little as possible, and make sure your hands are wet before touching any part of it. Barbless hooks and a rubber mesh net will make the process much more effective. If a fish needs to be revived, you can very lightly cup its head in one hand and brace its tail with the other, while facing upstream in a gentle current. When the fish is ready to take off, it should be able to do so unimpeded.

Ultimately, when the water gets low and slow, so should you. Your movements should be deliberate and precision should be the name of the game. You can also take advantage of the enhanced visibility to better learn the layouts of the places you fish regularly. The fishing can still be fantastic under these conditions, but the margin for error simply goes down. By forcing yourself to be better, you’ll become an overall stronger and well-rounded angler.

Ryan Wilson is the Owner and Operator of Madison River Fly Fishing Outfitters in Cornelius, NC. If you’d like help making the most of your time on the water, please contact him at [email protected] or call at (704) 896-3676. Check us out on Facebook: Madison River Fly Fishing Outfitters or on the Web: www.carolinaflyfishing.com