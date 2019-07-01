The Principals of Catch & Cook: Snapper Veracruz!

Where there’s one snapper, there are many, which is why you never leave a hot bite. Snapper come in a variety of shapes and sizes. They eat shrimp or crabs and will steal your bait quicker than the mind can register the tug of your rod. When you feel that tap, tap, tap on the end of your line and come up with an empty hook, chances are you’ve hit a snapper hole. Since they are bottom feeders, they will head for the bottom once hooked. This action makes for a fun fight regardless of the size!

There are over 100 species of Snapper running from Massachusetts to Brazil and residing in tropical areas. Red, mangrove, and mutton snapper tend to be the most common in the Gulf due to their sweet, succulent, firm meat. They are tasty in a variety of dishes and are the subject of Veracruz’s most famous dish – Snapper Veracruz. Snapper Veracruz is known for its Mexican-meets-Mediterranean flavor combining simple ingredients and rich flavor that tantalizes the taste buds.

If you’re a beginner at cooking fish but have some experience chopping, then this is your dish! It’s full of nutrients selenium, vitamin A, and potassium plus all those good-for-you oils in your fresh fish. The best part is, you can catch them inshore on Florida’s Gulf Coast ALL YEAR LONG.

INGREDIENTS:

Cherry tomatoes Jalapeños Yellow Onion Garlic

Green Olives Capers (with juice) Oregano (dried) Lime (juice) Cayenne powder Salt / Pepper Snapper

High-heat oil (We use Avocado oil)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Finely dice jalapeños, onion, and olives.

2. Cut tomatoes and limes into quarters.

3. Crush garlic.

4. Pre-heat oven to 425°.

5. Pre-heat skillet on medium-high.

6. Drop diced onions into the skillet and sauté until transparent.

7. Add tomatoes, jalapeños, olives, and garlic. Cook until Al dente.

8. Add dried Oregano to taste (1Tbsp). Cover, and set aside.

9. Oil baking dish with high-heat oil.

10. Spoon mixture into the bottom of the baking dish.

11. Place a single layer of filets over mixture.

12. Season filets with salt, pepper, cayenne, and lime juice.

13. Spoon another layer of the mixture on top of the filets. (Repeat steps 11 – 13.)

14.Bake 15-20 minutes or until fish flakes apart easily.

Serve with rice, greens, black beans, plantains or your favorite Caribbean fare to add to the experience and remind us why we’re fishing, and eating, in the subtropics!

Capt. Erik and Cf M. Janel, NT provide fishing lessons & kayak charters on Hobie PA17T’s. To book call (360) 797-3275 or visit www.fishlikeus.com. Find more recipes and weekly how-to videos on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram @FishLikeUs.