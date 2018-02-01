By Mark Raudenbush

Here at Wolcott Marine, every day we get the opportunity to help our wonderful customers with the service and repairs of their vessels. We help them decide what repairs or upgrades are right for their vessel. Occasionally, that discussion turns into a discussion on whether the boat itself is worthy of the upgrades and if indeed the boat is the right fit for the owner, the environment, and how the boat owner uses his boat.

A few seasons ago we were fishing offshore of Marathon, FL several miles out trolling for pelagics, when a flats boat approached sporting outriggers and trolling gear. Clearly not what it was intended for. Not safe and probably not even enjoyable. On any given weekend, at any of our local beaches, you’ll see small skiffs overloaded with too many people and too much gear. Or the oversized cabin cruiser that’s been hauled down from the Great Lakes or the Northeast, rotting from the outdrives because it wasn’t designed for saltwater use.

What I’m getting at is that using the wrong boat, or even the right boat used for the wrong purposes, can be dangerous and expensive. Southwest Florida is a unique boating scene. Our vast coastal bays, boat accessible islands and beaches, offshore wrecks, reef and bottom fishing and diving provide a wealth of opportunities. Come talk to us about the right boat for the way you use our SW Florida resources. We’ll help make your time on the water fun and exciting.

Examples of the right boat might include, for some boat owners, a pontoon or deck boat used for booze cruising or socializing. A coastal bay boat is a good choice for a wide variety of local fishing or an offshore center console for offshore fishing. Some dedicated boaters will even have two boats, maybe a flats boat and a center console, so they are always using the right boat for the right situation.

If you know you already have the right boat for the way you boat in our region, come talk to us about service and upgrades. If you, as you read this article, are wondering if you do truly have the right boat for the job, then please call or come by so we can discuss your boating passions and what vessel is the right one for the job. There is a right boat (or two) for you!

Safe boating from the Wolcott Marine team.