Capt. James Vadas

The sheepshead we have caught over these past few months have definitely been bigger and in greater numbers than in years prior. I think all the anglers around Anna Maria Island would agree with me. Plenty of sheepshead to go around and they are delicious! I think it’s good conservation to release large females full of eggs and keep enough nice-sized ones for a good dinner. The really good sheepshead season could be the result of recent size limit increase from 10 to 12 inches from the FWC. We ultimately expect that the conservation efforts today will improve the size and quality of the fish in the future. However, the Spanish mackerel are REALL big this year too and there have been a bunch of them to go around and no recent size limit changes. Anna Maria Island fish populations are thriving either way and I’m always happy to report good sizes and numbers of fish.

Now as the water is warming up so will the snook activity. I’m really looking forward to sight fishing these monsters from the tower of the new boat we have recently been blessed with. She’s a 25′ Man O War custom rigged with all the latest electronics. Designed to comfortably take six people across the shallow flats of Anna Maria Island to hunt redfish, flounder, trout and snook or we can run a few miles offshore to wrestle grouper, barracuda and sharks. God bless and tight lines. Captain James

Living Water Charters

941-812-1245