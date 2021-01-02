Time to Transition

Joe Sheaffer

Even in SWFL the weather and the conditions change. As the winter months approach the inshore species will transition into their winter survival instincts and we will need to change the way we fish for them. These changes may not seem drastic but to many of our target species it is very stressful. The water is cooling, daylight is shorter, our tides are lower, the water is clearer and their food sources are different. With a few adjustments and planning we can fine tune our presentations to help us be successful during this time of year. The following are a few changes that have helped me be successful during the winter and they may help you as well. During the winter I usually wait for the sun to come up and start warming the shallows before I venture out on the water. Sure, there will be times that the weather will be stable and fishing early can be very productive but during and after a cooling trend many of our species are a little less frisky until the sun comes up. I will spend more time on the deeper edges of the flats and mangrove edges early and as the sun gets up and the water warms I will move shallower, many of our species tend to do the same. My lure presentations will be slow, steady and less erratic. Many days the fish may not be as aggressive and often are looking for an easy target. My lure selection tends to be a little smaller (if I’m using a jig and paddle tail I like a 1/8oz jig and 3-4-inch paddle tail), artificial shrimp lures can be very effective this time of year simply because that tends to be a targeted prey source. During cold spells I like to spend more time around hard structures, like docks, sea walls, rip rap, wrecks and deeper holes. These types of areas will often be a bit warmer and still create current and many of our predatory species will feel a bit more comfortable. I typically will use a heavier jig and more deliberate presentation, popping the jig and letting it sit a little longer. I surely don’t have all the answers but I have had much success with these strategies and I have confidence that they may help other anglers during this time of year. Keep casting and good luck.