Tip of the Month – Goliath Grouper

By Captain Billy Norris:

Although they are the topic of controversy, with people either loving or hating them, the jewfish “aka goliath grouper” is undoubtedly one of the top predators of the gulf. Growing to an amazing 700+ pounds, they will put even the strongest and most well-equipped angler to the test. Although they get the bad reputation of eating everything on the reef, it’s actually not the case. Jewfish are hunters of opportunity and are not quick enough to catch most pelagic species. The reason why they constantly “steal” your catch is because you are reeling in a struggling fish, which in turn becomes a giant goliath bait. I have caught them and had them spit up octopus, stone crabs, and even a sea turtle! If you plan on trying to catch them, make sure you are ready.

As far as gear, you will need the heaviest grouper rod you can get. For reels, don’t attempt to tackle them with anything too small. I prefer the Penn International 80VSW, however, there are many other models made by various companies that will work. For tackle, again, don’t cheap out. I like to use 400-pound monofilament leader, with an 8-ounce lead egg sinker and a 14/0 tuna circle hook.

Avoid swivels due to the fact that the goliaths can pull so hard that they will snap even the heaviest duty swivels. Instead, take the time to learn a good leader to line knot and make sure to leave plenty of excess on the tag ends. For bait, a live blue runner or jack will work great, but essentially any large bait, alive or dead, will work. I consistently catch them on the filleted-out carcasses of any fish saved from the charter the day before. As far as the fight itself, they will absolutely test your might. If you truly want to try and catch the powerhouse fish of the Gulf, get out there and put your gear and back to the test!

Capt. Billy Norris owns Pale Horse Fishing Charters and he can be contacted at 239-285-7710 or by email at palehorsefishingcharters@gmail.com. His website is www.palehorsefishingcharters.com.