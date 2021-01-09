‘Tis the Season for Science

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is heating up the holidays with seasonally-themed activities, camps and special events through February 2021. Kids of all ages can enjoy the wide range of seasonal offerings, including making their own snow, rocking out to favorite classics with laser light shows in the planetarium and experimenting with frigid science demos.

On the second Friday of each month, the Science Center is hosting a new outdoor event on the five-acre Science Trail called Laser Lights & Bites at the Cox Amphitheatre. The series kicks off with a Winter Wonderland theme. Families can sing and dance along to all their favorites with plenty of room to socially distance outside and even enjoy a food truck and twilight mini golf on the Conservation Course. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets to set up on the amphitheater lawn.

Winter camps are scheduled until February at the Science Center for ages 7-12. From robot races to the science behind Winter Olympic events, there is something for everyone.

“Safety is our number one priority at the Science Center,” said Kate Arrizza, President and CEO of the Science Center. “We held summer camp earlier this year without incident, and we are committed to upholding the highest cleanliness standards.”

Guests can also experience the blockbuster exhibit, Real Bodies: The Exhibition, which showcases real preserved human bodies, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors can also enjoy the beautiful weather by playing a round of mini golf on the Conservation Course, named one of the Travel Channel’s top 13 mini golf courses in the country.

Upcoming one-day school break camps:

January 18th, 2021: Arctic Adventures (ages 7-12) – A cool front has blown across South Florida, providing us with the perfect opportunity for science! Come chill with our team of winter scientists as we conduct some of the “coolest” science experiments on the planet. $50/non-member & $45/member.

February 1st, 2021: Robot Races (ages 7-12) – The robots are coming, the robots are coming! Take back control of these programmable machines by learning the basics of circuits and robotics and restore peace at the Science Center. $60/non-member & $55/member.

Camps run from 9:00am-4:00pm. Before/Aftercare (7:30am-5:30pm) is an additional charge of $10 per day.

Camp scholarships are available for Title 1 students.

Please call 561-832-1988 or visit www.sfsciencecenter.org for more information.