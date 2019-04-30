Tis the Season!

by Capt. Bill D’Antuono

Dive season is here! Stash your 5mm wetsuit away and dust off your rash guards because 80-degree water is here. Water temperatures are warm, winds have settled and the fish are on the move. The annual migration of whale sharks off of our coast is underway. At the time of writing this we have already seen three whale sharks in 2019. Last year, there were over a dozen reported sightings. Just another incentive to get offshore!

Whaleshark sightings are exciting and rare, but predicting where they will be is nearly impossible. I have seen them pop up next to the boat in 80 feet of water and on deeper wrecks in over 100 feet. They could be anywhere, so keep your eyes peeled. Last year it was getting to the point that I was able to spot them on the bottom machine and even called that a “Whale shark” was under the boat. Cobia like to follow these gentle giants, so have a jig or pinfish ready to go because I’ve seen cobia swim right up to the boat when you approach a wreck.

Grouper tend to move out a bit deeper during the warmer months, but there should still be a few hanging around. Red grouper like cooler water and will come into shallower depths during those months and we took advantage of that, finding limits on many trips this past winter.

Always head offshore with a game plan and follow current fisheries management changes. Amberjack should be open for the month of May, but the Gulf Council decided on a last-minute closure. Amberjack fishery management is currently under revision, so look forward to seeing them open during the early months next year. Here’s to a great dive season and summer! For footage of whale sharks please visit my website, www.offshorenaples.com.