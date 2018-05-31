Scuba Conditions: June 2018

June marks the start of summertime and the beginning of the best time all year for diving on the Treasure Coast. Water temperatures are up and seas are down and 80°-80’ conditions are likely to return soon! Everyone loves being offshore when visibility is 80-feet and the water temps are 80-degrees and boat wakes are the only waves to be found, making June the best time to experience what Florida diving has to offer.

Weather watchers may notice light west winds develop this time of year, especially in the afternoon. Since June marks the beginning of the rainy season in south Florida, the potential for strong afternoon thunderstorms should be taken into consideration. Captains should review how to handle white-out conditions with divers, should they surface in a rain storm. Basic signaling devices such as safety sausages and whistles should be considered standard equipment while some divers opt to take it a step further and pack submersible VHF radios for direct communication with the boat while on the surface. A plan should also be in place for when to activate Coast Guard assistance in the event of separation.

These offshore breezes influence obvious changes like thunderstorms activity and sea conditions but may also have a subtle impact on diving too. Believe it or not south Florida experiences the coldest water temperatures during the hottest part of the year due to costal upwellings. As westerly winds blow offshore, they can actually push the warm surface waters of the Gulf Stream further away from the coast setting up the potential of cold water from deep offshore to fill from underneath. These thermoclines maybe refreshing on hot days with bottom temperatures in the mid to low 70s, but stronger events have been reported with temps as low as the 50s being reported in years past. The good news is the water is usually nice and clear with 100-foot top to bottom visibility common.

Calm seas are trademark during the summertime diving season, and provided tropical activity remains low, divers can expect conditions below the surface to be spectacular. Without large ground swells to churn the water column, visibility returns to areas typically plagued with murky conditions. Locations like the Donaldson Reef area out of Stuart or the 90-foot ledge in Fort Pierce are world-class when the water is clear. Sawfish, whale sharks, and 8-foot-plus rays have been reported in years past. Beach diving is also excellent this time of year too. Bryn Mar Reef, Fredrick Douglas Beach and the House of Refuge’s Valentine Wreck are nice places to explore when seas are calm.

FORECAST BY: Steve Wood

Deep Six Watersports – Stuart

(772) 288-3999 Stuart

(772) 562-2883 Vero

Email: Steve.wood@deepsix.com

Website: www.deepsixintl.com