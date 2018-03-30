SCUBA Conditions: April 2018

Plenty of changes happening in and around the water in April, including warmer weather, new fishing regulations and the return of sea turtles to local waters

For the past few months, conditions have been a bit of a challenge but as spring gets underway and summer approaches, diving should be heating up! Since there have been just a few opportunities to make it offshore due to March’s huge swell, it’s a good idea for divers to do a little scouting when diving out of Fort Pierce or Stuart. Exploratory dives maybe a good idea to survey conditions when visibility reports are scarce and a short bounce dive straight out of the inlet might indicate which way to head for best conditions. Generally, the further north you go, the further offshore the Gulf Stream current gets, so this means if visibility is poor, running a few miles south or offshore might yield better conditions. There have been plenty of days where the Loran tower reef off Stuart is top to bottom, but the north end of the Six Mile reef is blacked out. If vis near shore is no good, not all is lost since ‘blue water’ diving is always interesting. Just drive east until the water clears, sometimes in 150- to 300-feet or more, and drift just below the surface at 20- to 30-feet. Weed lines are always a good bet for exploring since big pelagics typical hang out here too.

Water temps have bottomed out and will start to climb with upper 70s a good bet by the end of the month. Warmer temps also signal turtle nesting season is approaching. Florida coastal waters are home to five different species of marine sea turtles that divers have the opportunity to encounter while underwater. Loggerheads, hawksbill, and green turtles are relatively common whereas leatherback and Kemp’s riddley are very rare. This time of year, mated pairs of loggerheads are frequently seen on the surface and once begun, mating can last for several hours. This leaves them vulnerable to passing boat traffic. Care should be taken to avoid disturbing breeding activities. All Florida sea turtles are protected by the endangered species act making it against the law to harass or otherwise interfere with their normal behavior. Many consider it a violation to impede their direction of travel underwater.

Divers are wise to review regulations and bag limits before headed offshore since recent changes have gone into effect. Hunters should know lobster season closed on April 1 and grouper and hogfish season continues to be closed through the end of the month. On February 10, mutton snapper minimum size has increased to 18-inches, with reduced bag limits in effect too.

