SCUBA Conditions: May 2018

May marks the return of great diving conditions to the Treasure Coast as water temperatures rise above 80-degrees for the first time in months and sea conditions become increasingly more advantageous. Hunters know grouper AND hogfish seasons open this month and many will be out opening day for the first crack at a big one. Since summer is right around the corner, this time of year also marks many locals first dive of the season and a thorough shakedown of gear and equipment is always a great idea before heading out.

As summer draws near, winds also become more favorable for trips offshore. Many divers say, “Call me when its 80-degrees,” and this month should be when local waters cross that mark! Calm seas should also allow access to many of the shallow reefs along local beaches too. These dive sites, such as Bryn Mawr Beach, the Georges Valentine wreck off the House of Refuge and Bathtub Beach, should start to experience clear water once again and make for great snorkeling, freediving and scuba diving.

Grouper season has been closed on the east coast since the first of the year, and many spearfishermen consider it a tradition to get out on opening day with the hopes of landing a big one. And, many divers organize special trips to take advantage of the start of the season with trips to some sites usually picked over later in the year, like the David-T or the Cement Barge out of Stuart. These areas can hold some big fish come opening day. It’s also worth noting hogfish season reopens May 1 in Atlantic waters, and reminding divers of recent hogfish rule changes, which include an increased size limit to 16-inches and a reduced bag limit of one per harvester. An eye should be kept out for passing cobia, as they have been reported in good numbers this year. Be prepared with a flashlight to follow grouper who duck into dark ledges to evade capture.

Since sea conditions have been so poor this winter, many divers may be surprised to realize how much time has passed since their last dive. Speargun bands in storage may have dry rot and should be inspected and replaced before a trip comes up. This is a great time to review tank inspection stickers and check hydro dates to ensure both are current; this will help avoid any surprises when having tanks refilled the night before a trip. Gear in storage should be tested for function to ensure a safe dive and any safety concern should be dealt with before heading offshore. Regulator service at the dive shop may take up to a week this time of year, so plan accordingly. A quick pool session is also a great way to brush up on skills and shake down any issues before heading out on the next dive.

