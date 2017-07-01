Treasure Coast Scuba Diving Conditions and Forecast: July 2017

July marks the peak of awesome summertime dive conditions in south Florida and is the best time of the year to experience what the Treasure Coast area has to offer. With calm seas and good visibility, divers will have plenty of opportunities to head offshore and even catch lobster since the annual mini season gets underway at the end of the month.

Summertime boating conditions mean more divers are headed out making now a great time to review proper dive flag use and protocol so everyone knows what to do when using or encountering a diver-down flag while on the water. Flag size is important since there are different rules for how big flags must be depending here it is displayed. For example, flags towed on buoys in the water must be at least 12”x 12” while flags displayed from boats must be minimum 20”x 24”. Boaters must make ‘reasonable efforts’ to stay at least 300 feet away from dive flags in open water and at least 100 feet away in rivers, inlets, or navigation channels. Boaters approaching dive flags closer than 300 feet in open water and 100 feet in rivers, inlets, or navigation channels must slow down to idle speed. Divers must make a reasonable effort to stay within 100 feet of a dive flag while in rivers, inlets, or navigation channels and within 300 feet on open water. Lastly, check the flag has been taken down before getting underway since this is a sure-fire way to get pulled over while headed back to the dock. For more information of dive flag use, visit myfwc.com/boating/regulations and click on Diver-Down Warning Devices .

July also marks the return of the annual tradition of lobster mini season. Always falling on the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July, mini season is considered an annual tradition for many in south Florida. Experienced divers will focus on scouting spots and ensuring equipment is in good working order while rusty divers should consider refreshing dive skills before heading out on the hunt at the end of the month. The shallow reefs just outside of the Fort Pierce and St. Lucie inlets are great places to look for an easy catch but become picked over very quickly on opening day. Offshore sites, like the Loran Tower area or the Six-Mile reef out of Stuart, hold plenty of bugs and scouting trips are common a few days ahead to maximize chances of catching a limit.

Light offshore winds develop this time of year too, especially in the afternoon. These offshore breezes influence obvious changes like thunderstorm activity and sea conditions but may also have a subtle impact on diving too. Believe it or not, south Florida experiences the coldest water temperatures during the hottest part of the year due to coastal upwellings. These thermoclines may be refreshing on hot days with bottom temperatures in the mid to low 70s, but stronger events have been reported with temps as low as the 50s being reported in years past. The good news is the water is usually nice and clear with 100 foot top to bottom visibility common.

July is a great time of year to dive and provided tropical activity remains low, conditions should be spectacular. Weather it’s offshore or off the beach, the summer dive season is here.