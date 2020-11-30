Treat Us Well, 2021

Capt. Bill D’Antuono

It has been a rough couple of months for those that make their living on the water running up into the Holidays. Since the beginning of October strong winds have sidelined the offshore game in Southwest Florida. But this is all part of the game. Mother nature provides but she also takes. With seasons changing, so do the fish. Cobia have started to show up and they are one of the most targeted fish in SWFL.

When we were able to venture offshore in recent days large mangrove snapper were all over the wrecks. I stumbled upon a spot that was loaded with spiny lobster. Although not as abundant as the Florida Keys, Naples does hold some nice size lobster. Any red grouper hole has the potential to hold lobster, but they are a rare. I’ll be looking forward to battling cobia in the coming months.

Spearfishing in the winter months is not for Floridian. I specifically say Floridian because we are the only ones who seemingly detest the cold water. Water temps can reach the mid 60’s and combined with low topside temperatures it can make for a cold day. But if you get yourself properly fitted with a 5mm or even a 7mm suit with a hood, you can stay warm throughout the day. I bring a separate change of dry clothes in a dry bag for the ride home. Nothing is worse than being cold for the long, wet ride in.

Hopefully this weather will treat us well in the next couple of months and into 2021. We can all definitely use a positive change going into the new year. As always, check out my social media pages (@offshorenaples and @spearfishingnaplesFL on Instagram) and feel free to message me with any questions. – Capt. Bill