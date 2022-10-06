Tribute to Clint Boyles – Master of the River

I write this piece with a heavy heart, losing a friend and local bass fishing legend who was like a brother and mentor to many. At the young age of just 54 years, Clint Boyles loss his multiple year battle with cancer on September 8th at his home with his family at his side. Clint was raised in Osteen in Central Florida just a few miles from his second home, the St. Johns River. If you’re a bass angler Clint has more than likely taken some of your money if you entered a tournament. Clint with over 50 years of experience knew our St John River as good as anyone and has won events from Palatka area south to Lake Poinsett. He was a fierce competitor and is known for catching huge 5 bass limits in tournaments all over our state.

He fished as many events as possible the last 2 years even while battling his cancer. Clint and his partner fished our Jolly Gator Bass series this season, winning an event and finishing in the top 10 in points qualified for the end of year classic – he fished his last event with us on August 2nd. The Central River Tournament Series dedicated their team points leader trophies in his honor this year.

Clint was all about family, friends, and fishing. With a packed house and standing room only more than 300 guests attended his memorial service to honor and celebrate his full life. I am proud to say that I, as well as many others have lost an angling friend and will miss weighing in his huge bags of bass in the Jolly Gator Bass Series. From angler to angel, we know he will be there watching over our group next season and keeping us safe. One thing is for sure he will be there to show us to the best fishing holes when we join him in heaven. AKA Swimmy…RIP.