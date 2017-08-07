UCF Reel Knights Update – August

By Connor Byrne

Wow – summer is over and our members will all be back to the grind of school very soon. Studies and telling the stories (lies) of the adventures or experiences they had while away for the summer will be the new regimen. While most of the members had plans of enjoying their summer away from school a lot of us got together for summertime on the water with fishing fun here locally. Check out our social media platforms and YouTube videos for some of the captured experiences we’ve shared.

August means HOT days and afternoon showers so most of us have been getting on the water before first light for the great top-water fishing and explosive strikes and bites that come along with these types of lures. If you never experienced a huge spotted sea trout or redfish or the many other species that love giving a bite that will make your heart skip a beat or two you need to give it a try. The low light conditions of early morning or dusk will be the best opportunity to get some of these explosive bites. Once you experience a fish blowing up on your offering you’ll be hooked and hopefully the fish too.

With the return to our scheduled fall classes also comes Football. The UCF Knights are hoping to get back to their old form and winning ways this season and all of members are looking forward the tailgating parties and all the fun that comes with supporting our UCF Knights! Hope to see you at one of our home games this season.

Speaking of sponsors, we would like to thank all the new and returning sponsors and manufactures for their continued support. We made a lot of new contacts at this year’s ICAST event, by far the best one yet. Thanks as always to Hells Bay Boatworks and to Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for providing this platform to get our messages out to the local fishing and outdoor community!