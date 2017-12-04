UCF Reel Knights Update – December

By Chris Tobalski

As the school semester draws to a close, the UCF Reel Knights look back at great success and look forward to the next exciting semester. The UCF Reel Knights had great successes in hosting the Inshore Tournament and Bass Bankhopper. Team members Mitch, Taylor, and Matt won the inshore tournament winning the grand prize of $1200 and other rewards. The UCF Football team has been setting many records and was ranked for much of the season, better than the university has ever done. Some club members are even making the journey to UCF’s bowl game. The club also reached over 150 members this semester and is constantly growing.

Looking forward to next semester, the Reel Knights have a variety of events approaching. Another Inshore Tournament for redfish and trout is scheduled, as well as the Bass Bankhopper tournaments. The club is also going on a camping trip to the St. Johns, a great hit last year in the cool weather. Dates for these events will be announced on the club’s website: ucffishingclub. weebly.com.

Over the past few months, club members have taken advantage of the cold fronts, each time going out to Mosquito Lagoon and getting into a mess of gator trout. The winter winds will always provide their problems and the newbies to the lagoon will have to adapt. Most ramps have reopened from damage because of Hurricane Irma.

A huge thank you to our sponsor Hell’s Bay for providing us the chance to write in the Coastal Angler Magazine. A shout out to our other sponsors: Yeti, AFTCO, Costa, SeaDek, Guy Har- vey, Live Paddleboards, Oishi, Just Hookin, Gulfstream Lures, Shurhold, Boone, and the CCA. The Reel Knights also welcome their new sponsor Academy Outfitters. The new Academy spon- sor is greatly appreciated as they have donated gift cards to all members and a Yeti cooler for a club raffle during the Inshore Tournament.

Be sure to keep up with the club on Facebook at “Reel Knights at UCF”, on Instagram as “@ucf_reelknights”, and on the official club website: ucffishingclub.weebly.com.