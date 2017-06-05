UCF Reel Knights Update – June

By Connor Byrne

It has been quite the school year but thankfully most of us will be away for the summer. The club has experienced tremendous growth and have come a long way in the past few years. We are just fresh off of the recent Reel Knights UCF-CCA Annual Spring Banquet. This year’s event was the best by far with several new faces in the crowded venue, raising thousands of dollars to fight for our anglers rights and access to fishing areas all throughout our great state. Thanks to CCA for all of their hard work and all of our club’s volunteers for their hard work and dedication for once again showing that the new generation of anglers are here for conservation support.

Many of our club’s members will be traveling to destinations all over the world. Some travel for a vacation but most for outdoor sports, fishing, diving and surfing. Several have trips planned to the Florida Key’s, Tarpon fishing in the famed Boca Grande on the west coast, trips to South America including Belize, Costa Rica and a small group are heading to Australia to visit the Great Barrier Reef. Stay tuned for the end of summer up-dates. One thing is for sure there will be the opportunity for great stories (lies).

Summer also means ICAST is coming to town. The worlds’ largest fishing and accessory tradeshow, right here in Orlando. Several of the club’s members will visit the show for the latest gadgets and gear and meet with our existing sponsors, while on the lookout for new sponsors and support help.

Thanks as always to our many current sponsors, to Hell’s Bay Boatworks and to Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for providing this platform for our community message!