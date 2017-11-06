UCF Reel Knights Update – November

By Chris Tobalski

Wow it is already November and this semester is flying by! We have one new announcement to make regarding the club. In the month of October, the Reel Knights were excited to bring in Academy Sports and Outdoors as a new sponsor. Academy was generous enough to donate a new kayak for the club and gift cards for our members. Huge thanks to them.

To start off the month the club will be hosting its second Bass Bankhopper tournament. There was a great turnout for the first one and we are hoping for equal success this time around. UCF’s second to last home game is November 11th against Connecticut with our final home game being held November 24th against our rivals USF. All Knights fans are encouraged to make it out for the USF game to support the team to win the war on I-4. You’ll find the club out on Memory Mall for these two games tailgating under our Costa tents cooking burgers and dogs.

There’s a new event added to the calendar this semester. The Reel Knights will be participating in a University of Florida fishing tournament held by the school’s fishing club, the Salty Gators. We come from different universities but we all have a passion for fishing and want to support each other’s clubs. We hope to not leave them too salty about a loss when we win. I would like to give one last shout out to the club’s sponsors. Yeti, Aftco, Costa, Seadek, Guy Harvey, Live Watersports, Hell’s Bay, CCA, Gulfst- ream Lures, Shurhold, Just Hookin’, Boone, and Oishi Japanese Restaurants we thank you for your continued support of the club.

Be sure to keep up with the club on Facebook at “Reel Knights at UCF”, on Instagram “@ucf_reelknights”, and on the official club website: ucffishingclub.weebly.com. As always, a special thanks to Hell’s Bay Boatworks for giving the club the opportunity to have a Reel Knights Column and thank you to Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for supporting the UCF Reel Knights Fishing Club!