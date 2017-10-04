UCF Reel Knights Update – October

By Connor Byrne

Midway through college football season and the Reel Knights are in our prime. The weekends are filled with fishing or tailgating, sometimes both. Each are getting us away from that school mindset and having a good time. Trips to Mosquito Lagoon have been productive with members finding time to get out there and get results with the redfish and trout. The freshwater pond hoppers had their thrills at the UCF Reel Knights Bass Bankhopper tournament with 1st place getting a cash prize along with some awesome gear from our sponsors over at Costa, Aftco, and Guy Harvey.

With regard to UCF football, the club tailgates have a new addition this year. After years of “gathering wisdom” several Alumni members have returned with advice that resulted in the ultimate tailgate cart. Built by a current member of the club, it is equipped with a gas grill, wheels, cabinets, and working sink (creatively run through a bilge pump). This five-foot-long piece of beauty has taken tailgates to the next level. Also, special thanks goes out to our sponsor Costa for providing new pop-up tents to keep us out of the sun and afternoon rain this football season.

The Reel Knights are looking forward to our annual semester Inshore Tournament on October 21st. This tournament is hosted by the UCF Reel Knights and is open to club members as well as the public. If you think you have what it takes come on out! The tournament takes place in the Mosquito Lagoon/Indian River and the angling team with the biggest redfish and trout will take home 1st place with prizes from our sponsors, cash payout, and of course bragging rights until spring. For more information on this tournament visit our website at UCFFishingClub.weebly.com as well as our Facebook and Instagram pages!

And as always, a special thanks to Hell’s Bay Boatworks for giving us the opportunity to have a Reel Knights column and thank you to Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for supporting the UCF Reel Knights.