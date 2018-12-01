As we head into the final month of 2018, our temperature may be getting cooler but the fishing is staying HOT! This is Ultra-Lite season for me, my favorite style of fishing. Ultra-Lite fishing is all about finesse and technique. My setup consists of 2000 size reels, spooled with 6lb to 10lb braid, and paired with Ultra-Lite fast action rods. When targeting an inshore slam, my go to is a ¼oz -½oz Buck-Tail jig tipped with the 3in Gulp swimming mullet.

The massive shoals of glass minnows have triggered a feeding frenzy off the beaches. Countless Spanish mackerel, as far as the eye can see, boiling the water is a sight that never gets old. Targeting the mackerel is extremely easy and great entertainment for those looking for instant action. We have been catching most of our mackerel on the smaller silver Gotcha plugs and ½ oz. casting spoons. A fast erratic retrieve is key, and a lite wire leader is a must for these toothy missiles. Get festive, bring some home to make a smoked fish dip and put your holiday guest in a food coma.

Below the surface, the stone crab pots have been soaking. The attached rope and buoy create space for all varieties of habitats, thus attracting one of our top winter time pelagic species, the tripletail. Easiest setup for harvesting a tripletail is a live shrimp under a popping cork. New FWC regulations now require tripletail to be a minimum of 18in, so make sure you’re up for a new challenge if you want to invite one home for dinner.

Our waterways are extremely busy now that season has arrived. The influx of new and returning sea lovers has our area primed. Please remember to boat safely and always enjoy our beautiful waterways sober. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Paradise Coast! Catch you in 2019!

Capt. Brian Boxx is the owner/operator of Reel Salty Endeavours, a proud veteran owned

and operated charter service. If you, your family, or guests are looking to get out on the

water, contact him through his website, https://www.reelsaltyendeavours.com/contact-us/,

Facebook at Reel Salty Endeavours, or call 904-866-5050.